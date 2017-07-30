Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
free trial

Need2Know: Wildflower breaks ground

Dentists move to new office; Granite Mountain Brewing celebrates; little free library at Culver’s

mugshot photo

By Max Efrein

  • Originally Published: July 30, 2017 6 a.m.

    • photo

    Dignitaries and Breadheads do the official shoveling during the groundbreaking Friday, July 28, for the new location of the Wildflower Bread Company along Highway 69 by the Gateway Mall in Prescott. The new location is scheduled to open in January 2018 with 4,647 square feet and an additional 1,000 square feet of patio space. The restaurant will also offer beer and wine service when it opens. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

    Wildflower breaks ground on construction

    Wildflower Bread Company has officially begun construction of its new location.

    The 4,650-square-foot restaurant will be located off Highway 69 adjacent the Prescott Gateway Mall entrance.

    The move, though short in distance, is a way for the company to gain more visibility from the highway and upgrade its Prescott facility, as reported by the Courier in April.

    The new location is expected to open by January, said Sonja Brown with Wildflower.

    Dentists move to new office

    Mangum Dental is relocating.

    As of Monday, July 31, the Prescott dental office will be at 1229 Willow Creek Road, less than a mile south from its previous location.

    For more information, contact the office at 928-778-4110.

    Granite Mountain Brewing celebrates

    Granite Mountain Brewing will be celebrating five years of brewing craft beer in downtown Prescott this coming weekend with new beer releases, an exclusive Mug Club lounge and featured “best of” specials.

    The party kicks off Friday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m. and will continue Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 1 p.m.

    Raffle drawings will be hosted throughout the weekend to benefit Prescott Meals on Wheels, Prescott Creeks and Yavapai Humane Society.

    For a complete list of events taking place during the celebration, go to GraniteMountainBrewing.com.

    photo

    Culver’s in Prescott Valley recently installed a little free library at its entrance. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

    Little Free Library at Culver’s

    As of just a couple weeks ago, the Culver’s in Prescott Valley has built and installed its own little free library near its entrance. “We’re pretty big family oriented restaurant so we thought it would be a good thing for the community,” said Makay Whiting, manager.

    Located at 2544 Stoneridge Drive, the little book-house is available for anyone to pick from or drop off books as they see fit.

    To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email tbryant@prescottaz.com.

    More like this story