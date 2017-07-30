Need2Know: Wildflower breaks ground

Wildflower breaks ground on construction

Wildflower Bread Company has officially begun construction of its new location.

The 4,650-square-foot restaurant will be located off Highway 69 adjacent the Prescott Gateway Mall entrance.

The move, though short in distance, is a way for the company to gain more visibility from the highway and upgrade its Prescott facility, as reported by the Courier in April.

The new location is expected to open by January, said Sonja Brown with Wildflower.

Dentists move to new office

Mangum Dental is relocating.

As of Monday, July 31, the Prescott dental office will be at 1229 Willow Creek Road, less than a mile south from its previous location.

For more information, contact the office at 928-778-4110.

Granite Mountain Brewing celebrates

Granite Mountain Brewing will be celebrating five years of brewing craft beer in downtown Prescott this coming weekend with new beer releases, an exclusive Mug Club lounge and featured “best of” specials.

The party kicks off Friday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m. and will continue Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 1 p.m.

Raffle drawings will be hosted throughout the weekend to benefit Prescott Meals on Wheels, Prescott Creeks and Yavapai Humane Society.

For a complete list of events taking place during the celebration, go to GraniteMountainBrewing.com.

Little Free Library at Culver’s

As of just a couple weeks ago, the Culver’s in Prescott Valley has built and installed its own little free library near its entrance. “We’re pretty big family oriented restaurant so we thought it would be a good thing for the community,” said Makay Whiting, manager.

Located at 2544 Stoneridge Drive, the little book-house is available for anyone to pick from or drop off books as they see fit.

