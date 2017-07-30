Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Happy airline news: 4-year-old reunited with lost teddy bear

Airport, airline staff reunited teddy bear and boy after family's plea

Luke Swofford, 4, was reunited with his beloved teddy bear after losing him in Dallas' Love Field airport. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Love Field)

Luke Swofford, 4, was reunited with his beloved teddy bear after losing him in Dallas' Love Field airport. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Love Field)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 30, 2017 6 a.m.

    While Teddy Bear waited for his owner, 4-year-old Luke Swofford, to pick him up, he had some unexpected adventures at Dallas' Love Field, joining pilots in the cock pit, sitting on a security car and helping with construction on the tarmac.

    DALLAS (AP) — A 4-year-old North Texas boy has been reunited with his beloved teddy bear nearly a week after the furry friend was forgotten at Dallas Love Field.

    Luke Swofford of Rockwall got his favorite stuffed toy, appropriately named Teddy Bear, back on Wednesday after extensive efforts that included an airport search and online pleas for assistance.

    Family members say Luke and some relatives on July 20 flew home to Texas after a visit to Colorado, but the boy forgot his bear on a bench outside baggage claim. They later returned but Teddy Bear was gone.

    Love Field officials turned to Twitter to help in the search.

    An airport security guard checked surveillance video and on Tuesday located Luke's favorite toy in an airport break room.

