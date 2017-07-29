Obituary: William (Bill) Owen Dodd

William (Bill) Owen Dodd was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord on July 22, 2017.



He was born on Dec. 5, 1933, in Sikeston, Missouri, to Ed and Louise (King) Dodd.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Edward; sisters, Kathryn and Barbara; and daughter, Sandra. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; brother, David (Myrna); daughters, Chris (Alfred) and Paula (Gordon); grandchildren, Terez, Gerardo, Tracy, Michelle, Joshua, April, Krista and Brad; step-children, Steve and Kathy; step-grandchildren, Joshua, Dustin, Brandon, Heidi, and Tim; and also 15 great grandchildren.



Bill served in the United States Army during the Korean War and would tell people that he “killed as many of them as they killed of me.” Bill worked for Mountain Bell Telephone System, retiring after 30 years.



In retirement, Bill and Pat had 16 years of wonderful experiences traveling to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and visiting every state but three.



Bill was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about five years ago, doing very well until about a month ago.



He seemed to deteriorate very quickly.



A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at the Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., in Prescott.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made in Bill’s name to: Northern Arizona Alzheimer’s Association, 3111 Clearwater, Suite A, Prescott, AZ 86305. The Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel assisted the family with final arrangements.





Information provided by survivors.