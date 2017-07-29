Letter: Water woes known

Editor:

In your July 20 article concerning the Big Chino pipeline, candidates for Prescott Mayor and Council cited the ongoing hydrological study as necessary to determine whether importing groundwater from the Big Chino would reduce flow in the Verde River. We already know the answer!

In 1994, a Bureau of Reclamation study determined that withdrawing groundwater from the Big Chino would adversely affect the Verde River.

In 2000, the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) showed that the Verde was the only outlet for groundwater from the Big Chino aquifer with the conclusion that withdrawing groundwater would reduce flow in the Verde. In 2009, the ADWR’s Chief Hydrologist testified under oath that withdrawals from the Big Chino would reduce flow in the Verde.

USGS reported in 2006 that groundwater outflow from the Big Chino occurs only as base flow in the Verde. In 2007, USGS stated publicly that groundwater withdrawals would reduce flow in the Verde.

In 2011, the USGS published a model of the Big Chino that quantified the adverse effects from groundwater withdrawals on the Verde, but with the added ability to provide time frames for the effects to occur.

The current modeling work would be a refinement of the USGS model, which could improve the time and space relationships between withdrawals and the Verde River flow, but it won’t change the fact that withdrawals would reduce flow.

If the communities intend to import this water, they should immediately explain how they would mitigate the certain adverse effects.

John Zambrano

Prescott