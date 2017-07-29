Letter: ‘Urinetown’ surprise

Editor:

Congratulations to the young actors and everyone involved in the Prescott Center for the Arts teen production of “Urinetown.” I saw a professional touring company years ago in San Francisco and this production was a pleasant surprise.

They captured the humor and the show’s message, (Yes, it has something to say). The musical was performed with such passion and joy.

These kids had fun with the show and that spirit wafted over the audience and left them smiling! Congrats!

James Scheid

Cottonwood