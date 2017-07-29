Letter: Big city road rage

Editor:

The article on Road Rage was interesting – but I think it’s not an accurate description and misses the real story. Big city road rage is very different from road rage in Prescott.

Our traffic and commutes are nothing like, say, in Los Angeles (trust me!). Here, road rage isn’t a part of daily life – it’s a problem of a neighbor who was pushed over-the-edge in some other area of their lives, and the outlet they chose was to go, scream it out, if you will, in their car.

In fact, there was a recent article on this very subject in the Courier where the driver told this exact story. So you see, this is something the City Council should be considering – the needs of Prescott citizens, which, along with water, heat, electricity, local medical experts, land use, wildfires (to mention a few) which will become increasingly important in the coming 10 years and need to be discussed.

I should say economic growth is not one of these! Economic growth is what gives you real road rage in a place like Los Angeles, from which I’m a fairly recent refugee, gentrified out of my own neighborhood by this very same “economic growth.” Attend your council meeting!

Patti Michelle Sheaffer

Prescott