Cops: Restaurant is fave of burglar who’s hit it 3 times

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say an Italian restaurant in eastern Pennsylvania is apparently a favorite spot for one man — a burglary suspect jailed on charges he’s broken into the place three times.

Forks Township police had already charged 32-year-old Maurice Greene for burglaries at DeLorenzo’s Restaurant on Feb. 1 and Sept. 28 before they determined he was also responsible for a Sept. 7 break-in.

The (Allentown) Morning Call (http://bit.ly/2u1LFWV ) says Greene is accused of taking $1,318 worth of bottled alcoholic drinks and $432 in cash from the register. Police say they found his DNA on an open bottle of Smirnoff Ice left on the bar during the break-in.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Greene in the latest set of charges including burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

He’s in the Northampton County jail.