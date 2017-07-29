Column: What kind of community are we?

Our community is often confronted by choices that reflect on all its members. Shall we denigrate the children portrayed in a school building mural because of the color of their skin? Shall we include all the Hotshots’ families in death benefits, regardless of full- or part-time employment? Will we allow the dismantling of the public-school system that serves all families despite origin or ability to pay?

Few community decisions are easy to make and many require the seemingly impossible task of reconciling opposites. How do we balance the need for economic growth against the undeniable value of maintaining natural spaces? How can we avoid punishing the poorest among us with sales tax increases while lobbying for the lowest possible property taxes for the more affluent? How do we create both a satisfying environment for the retired population and a stable platform for growth for our young people? How we resolve these questions tells the world the kind of community we are.

Some would argue that the ideal community would be a gathering of like-minded people, drawn together by a common purpose or cause — no dissension, no discussion. This description fits the very first communities, roving bands or tribes of pre-humans whose common link was the ability to procreate with one another and common purpose to survive long enough to do so. Physical strength and child-bearing were the prime determinants of status in those primitive communities. Debilitating illness and old age were a death sentence as the tribe moved on to better hunting grounds or better weather. Clearly, such a monolithic, auto-pilot community isn’t one to emulate.

Agriculture changed everything about the nature of community. The power to grow food eliminated endless roaming and reduced the risk of injury. A stable location produced specialization — campfires and skins gave way to huts and woven fabric and those skilled at making them. It also introduced the idea that property could belong to someone and therefore could be disputed and taken away.

When nature cooperated and all were fed, there was relative peace. When it didn’t, fights for resources erupted. Will we opt to be a community where it’s each man for himself, or one that pulls together?

As communities developed further, certain individuals became more willing and adept than others at chasing away interlopers — and capturing resources from other territories. Less powerful members gravitated to these leaders and traded goods for protection. This was the birth of social strata, relegating the majority to live close to the land and warrior-princes to rule from atop stone battlements. In America today, we see deep divides between those who govern and the constituents they represent. Are we that kind of community?

Small communities organized around marketplaces eventually grew into cities where warriors and workers were joined by stone masons, shoemakers, and money-changers, priests and tavern-keepers. To succeed in this nest of economic activity required more mental agility but presented less mortal danger. Less fear meant more mental space for curiosity and new ideas, producing both practical innovations and greater compassion. The ill and the aged were no longer abandoned and, in fact, the wisdom of the elderly came to be valued. The trappings of modern life haven’t overshadowed the benefits of a community guided by thoughtful, ethical principles.

In the upcoming city elections, Prescott voters can choose candidates most likely to create the community they truly want. Let’s opt for approaching community choice points with creative ideas, practicality, and compassion, and help create the flourishing community of the future: more evolved, more fully human.

Alexandra Piacenza is a Prescott resident and is the immediate past president of Prescott Area Leadership.