Calendar of Events: July 29 - Aug 11

Saturday, July 29

Prescott Summer Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot B, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-3096.

Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yavapai Title Building Conference Room, 1235 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sponsored by the Prescott Area Iris Society. Hundreds of iris varieties, multitudes of colors and forms. Come early for best selection. Free admission. 623-980-6627; prescottirissociety.org.

Summer Reading Finale—live performance from Sky Daddy, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

27th Annual Friends of Williamson Valley Fire Department Arts & Crafts Show, Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Friends of Williamson Valley Fire Department.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, July 30

27th Annual Friends of Williamson Valley Fire Department Arts & Crafts Show, Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Friends of Williamson Valley Fire Department.

Yavapai County Democrats picnic, 1 to 5 p.m., Watson Lake Park, Upper Ramada. Food, fellowship, raffles, candidates (including candidates for statewide office) and the famous pie auction. Please RSVP. Donation of $15 (individual) or $25 (family) includes parking. 928-541-0413.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Prescott POPS Symphony Concert, 3 to 5 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Featuring the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. prescottpops.com.

Monday, July 31

Proposition 443 Informational Session, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Yavapai College, Building 3, Room 119, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Sponsored by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI).

Harry Potter Birthday Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character. Activities include wand-making, crafts, trivia and more. All-ages event. No reservation required. 928-759-6190.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 20-30 minutes of simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction.

Technology help hour, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ask a technology question and get help from members of the Prescott Computer Society. Bring your own laptop or device or use a library laptop.

Prescott Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Harkins Theatres parking lot, Glassford Hill Road and Park Ave. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Teen books and bites, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn about the book line-up this year and share some of your favorite reads. For teens, grades 7-12. 928-777-1537.

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring Jeff Weisel & The Cool Azul. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

Teen summer reading finale Chipotle celebration, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For teens, grades 6-12.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Prescott Area Wildland/Urban Interface Commission, 8 a.m., Freeman Building on Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive. Public is welcome to attend and hear reports from various agencies working to keep the area safe from wildfires.

Library Quilters, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 3rd floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Contact: Genie Holt libraryquilters@gmail.com.

Prescott VA Toastmaster Club, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., VAMC, 500 N. Highway 89, Bldg. 28, room 207. Contact Aalt Brouwer at aalt.brouwer@va.gov for more information.

“In-Home IV - Infusion Therapy Options,” noon, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. A free Senior Connection presentation. RSVP: Debbie@seniorconnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Olsen’s Grain parking lot, 344 Highway 89. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “The Eagle and the Archeologist: The Lindberghs’ 1929 Aerial Survey of Southwest Prehistoric Sites,” 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Historian and writer Erik Berg uncovers the important but little-known role of Charles and Anne Lindbergh in Southwest archaeology during the summer of 1929.

Prescott Idol, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Each week, up to 20 contestants will vie to see who advances to the Sept. 7 finale. Audience can vote at the show or online at koltcountry.com. Top two acts each week move on.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Friday, Aug. 4

Giant Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Books, magazines and audiobooks of all genres. Proceeds benefit church programs and facilities.

14th Annual Gem and Mineral Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Prescott Valley Event Center. More than 60 vendors offering a variety of gem- and mineral-related products, demonstrations, door prize raffle. $5 adults; $4 seniors 65 and older, veterans and students; free for children 12 and younger with a paid admission.

Lapsit storytime, 9:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap. The storytime will last about 20 minutes, but you are invited to linger and play.

Facebook 101, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Connect with old friends, share pictures, learn about privacy and more in this 90-minute workshop. Bring your email login information to this class, as this is required to create a Facebook account. Registration is required. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 5 through Oct. 29, Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 30-5, and their grownups. Siblings are welcome.

Coloring Class for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Some basic instruction for ideas and techniques to spice up your coloring are available.

Artist on the Fly, 1 to 4 p.m., Highlands Center, 1375 Walker Road. Sketching workshop with live raptors. $22.

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. The Redeemer (2005) by Jo Nesbo. Read selected mystery books while enjoying the company of like-minded readers.

Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Dewey-Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. Cod, catfish, shrimp and chef’s special. Public welcome. $10 per person.

Doc Garvey’s Remedy, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Prescott Summer Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot B, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Giant Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Books, magazines and audiobooks of all genres. Proceeds benefit church programs and facilities.

Prescott Photography Group, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley public library, 3rd floor Crystal room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Since “The Great American Eclipse” will make its grand appearance later this month (Aug. 21), Prescott Photography will give a presentation on how to safely view and photograph the eclipse -- 63 percent of the sun being blocked by the moon.

14th Annual Gem and Mineral Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Prescott Valley Event Center. More than 60 vendors offering a variety of gem- and mineral-related products, demonstrations, door prize raffle. $5 adults; $4 seniors 65 and older, veterans and students; free for children 12 and younger with a paid admission.

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 nonmembers. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

Guided Naturalists Walks, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Gathering Circle, James Family Discovery Gardens, Highlands Center, 1375 Walker Road.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 5 through Oct. 29, Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Candidate Forum, 10 a.m. to noon, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave. Prescott mayoral and council candidates discuss Prescott’s water issues. 928-445-4218; cwagaz.org.

Dog Days of Summer Dog Wash, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. All proceeds benefit United Animal Friends programs. For details call Whiskers Barkery at 776-8700.

Family Storytime, 11 am, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Twenty-thirty minutes of stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Western History Symposium, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 West Gurley Street. Presentation of the Sharlot Hall Award at 7:15 p.m.



Sunday, Aug. 6

14th Annual Gem and Mineral Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Event Center. More than 60 vendors offering a variety of gem- and mineral-related products, demonstrations, door prize raffle. $5 adults; $4 seniors 65 and older, veterans and students; free for children 12 and younger with a paid admission.

Guided Naturalists Walks, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Gathering Circle, James Family Discovery Garden, Highlands Center, 1375 Walker Road.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 5 through Oct. 29, Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Monday, Aug. 7

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Speaker: Gina Perkes from the Copper Needle Quilt Shop in Payson. Perkes is a quilter who has authored four books and designed patterns, and she’ll present a trunk show of many quilts. Free; refreshments served. Patsy, 928-925-3845.

Board Gamers’ ongoing program, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, first floor Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Meet other board game enthusiasts in the community and play games together. Free program--no registration required. 928-759-3040.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Prescott Audobon Bird Walk, 7:30 a.m., Highlands Center, 1375 Walker Road.

Tuesday Morning Book Club, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Elephant Company: The Inspiring Story of an Unlikely Hero and the Animals Who Helped Him Save Lives in World War II” (2014) by Vickie Constantine Croke.

Technology help hour, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ask a technology question and get help from members of the Prescott Computer Society. Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library laptop.

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Twenty-thirty minutes of simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Prescott Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Harkins Theatres parking lot, Glassford Hill Road and Park Ave. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring Stan Gibb Quartet. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Code Club for Adults, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Learn to create websites, apps and more. Free program—no registration required. 928-759-3040.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

Modern Board Gaming, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Play modern board games like Ticket to Ride and Splendor. Hosted by the Prescott Area boardgamers and is open to anyone age 14 and over. Contact Jeff Whitham at 714-487-1396 for more details.

Women in Business Luncheon, 12 to 1:15 p.m., Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley. Hosted by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Prescott VA Toastmaster Club, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., VAMC, 500 N. Highway 89, Bldg. 28, room 207. Contact Aalt Brouwer at aalt.brouwer@va.gov for more information.

Genealogy Mentor Session, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Get assistance with your genealogy research from a member of the Northern Arizona Genealogy Society. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or call 928-777-1526.

Code Club for Adults, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, 2nd floor computer lab. Learn to create websites, apps and more. Free program—no registration required. 928-759-3040.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Olsen’s Grain parking lot, 344 Highway 89. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Prescott Idol, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Each week, up to 20 contestants will vie to see who advances to the Sept. 7 finale. Audience can vote at the show or online at koltcountry.com. Top two acts each week move on.

WORDS Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. The Husband’s Secret (2013) by Liane Moriarty. We are the WORDS Book Club (We Often Read Delightful Stories). Join us in lively discussions of a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Friday, Aug. 11

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap. The storytime will last about 20 minutes, but you are invited to linger and play.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 5 through Oct. 29, Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

Excel 101, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. This 90 minute workshop will cover basics such as entering data, formatting spreadsheets and performing calculations. Keyboard and mouse proficiency are required. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or call 928-777-1526.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Dewey-Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. Cod, catfish, shrimp and chef’s special. Public welcome. $10 per person.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.