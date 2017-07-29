Boy, 7, stumbles onto massive prehistoric shark tooth at beach

Megalodon Tooth compared to two Great White Shark Teeth pic.twitter.com/fORWckQgPa — ✨CuteSharksBot✨ (@CuteSharksBot) July 23, 2017 by ✨CuteSharksBot✨

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C - A 7-year-old boy on vacation in South Carolina stumbled upon a massive prehistoric megalodon shark tooth.

Foster Frazier and his family were on vacation in North Myrtle Beach last month when he found the 5-inch long tooth from the extinct sea creature. The megalodon (Carcharocles megalodon), meaning “big tooth," grew to be 50 to 59 feet long making it the largest shark known to history.

His family was downstream when Foster started yelling that he’d found something, holding the tooth in the air.

"We were speechless,” the boy's mother Tina Frazier told the Sun News in Myrtle Beach. “We didn’t pay much attention, because we were downstream a bit and it looked like (Foster) was just holding a large sand-covered rock. However, as he reached down to wash it off, we realized he’d definitely found a treasure.”

Local marine scientists estimate the tooth to be millions of years old as megalodons lived from about 23 million to 2.6 million years ago.

For Foster, the treasure is a dream come true. He has been fascinated by sharks his entire life and his family calls him a shark enthusiast. His mother said every book Foster reads is about sharks, and every shirt he wears has a shark on it. He even told his parents that some day he would find a megalodon tooth.

“We have always told him that he’d have to get older and scuba dive to find a tooth like that," Tina said. "However, he said God would help him know where to look, and he must have been right.”