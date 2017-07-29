Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County to honor local philanthropists, nonprofit organizations

PRESCOTT — The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will honor local resident Bill Fain (1938-2016) as Philanthropist of the Year at the upcoming Joy of Giving philanthropic awards luncheon on Friday, Aug. 11.

The Kiwanis Club of Prescott will also be recognized with the Community Leadership Award during the event.

Many say that Fain was the embodiment of Prescott Valley. Upon his generous donation of land, Prescott Valley built the Civic Center area, Bradshaw Mountain High School and the Yavapai Regional Medical Center East Campus. Bill’s generosity was not exclusive to Prescott Valley. The Prescott Airport is built on land he donated. His door was open to all and he handled deals the “old fashioned” way, with a hand shake. Bill has passed his philanthropic spirit to his children, ensuring that the Fain Family will continue to be a part of this community for many years to come.

The Joy of Giving philanthropic awards luncheon is open to the public, but space is limited. Community members are invited to reserve a seat online at JoyofGiving2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Lisa Sahady at LSahady@azfoundation.org or call 928.583.7815.

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County is a 23-year-old permanent philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of our community. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.

Founded in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide philanthropy with regional offices serving communities across Arizona. Last year, ACF and its affiliates awarded more than $56 million in grants and scholarship funding to some 3,500 nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies. Visit www.azfoundation.org for more information.