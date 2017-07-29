Argus Hamilton: Melania could win Nobel by hiding Donald’s phone

BEVERLY HILLS — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Melania Trump was reported Thursday to be going on a visit to Britain in August where she’d meet with Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace. Much is in her hands. Melania Trump could win the Nobel Peace Prize in September just by hiding her husband’s phones and changing the passwords.

NFL retired receiver Chad Johnson announced he wants to try out with the Detroit Lions. He told reporters that he used to soak his sore ankle in a teammate’s urine. Call me old school, but I think the only time a player should borrow a teammate’s urine is when he needs to pass a drug test.

A Massachusetts woman who got involved in a road rage incident outside of Boston Thursday was pulled over by police who saw she was driving completely topless behind the wheel. You can’t really blame her. She was driving a Toyota and no one can trust those Tanaka air bags to fully inflate.

Senate Republicans dodged a bullet Friday by failing to repeal Obamacare, when you consider the GOP won the House, the Senate, and the White House by opposing Obamacare. Why would they want to repeal it? By opposing Obamacare for one more election, they can win control of the House of Commons, the House of Lords and Buckingham Palace.

John McCain flew to Washington with brain cancer Tuesday to cast the deciding vote to put the GOP health care bill to a vote, then on Thursday he cast the deciding vote to kill the bill. Democrats hated him one day then loved him the next. He faces censure now for doing Comey’s act.

The GOP health care bill failed to get to a House and Senate conference for final writing last Thursday. A poll of GOP voters favored paying for government-provided sex change operations for government workers. They wanted to install testicles on all male Republican members of Congress

The Hollywood Reporter likened public fascination with O.J. Simpson to cable news obsession over President Trump. Good call. O.J. was a fast black man in a slow white vehicle, while Donald Trump is a slow white man in a fast black vehicle, and the media can’t take their eyes off either chase.

President Trump banned trans-genders in the U.S. military on Wednesday, which set off a storm of protest from the LGBT community. Put yourself in the president’s mind. A recent study said there are twenty-seven different genders, so how many bathrooms is Mexico going to have to pay for?

White House Communications Director Tony Scaramucci called the New Yorker and went on an angry vulgar tirade against Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon. Even Democrats are mystified. Hollywood hypothesizes that Trump must have hired Scaramucci so he will never run out of cocaine.

Anthony Scaramucci’s attack on Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon let them know they’re out of favor with the president. Beleaguered Attorney General Jeff Sessions went to El Salvador to lie low for awhile. Being a member of Donald Trump’s cabinet is a lot like being married to Henry VIII.

President Trump cited the record-high Dow Jones close to the American Legion Thursday. He knows his friends and foes. At Trump’s last commencement speech, he told Business majors they’ll be building a great new country, and he told the Arts and Science majors he likes pickles on his Big Mac.

Hillary Clinton is writing a book called What Happened, explaining why she lost to President Trump. It’s said to blame the FBI Director and Russians, not herself for destroying her official e-mail. Hillary may have five-to-ten years to write the book if Attorney General Jeff Sessions can take a hint.

Congress faces a government shutdown in September if the debt ceiling isn’t raised to pay for their spending. It was ever thus. If this annual play were an action movie, the closing film credits would read, The Government Shutdown returns next year in The Government Shutdown Never Dies.