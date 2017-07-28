Obituary: Kathryn (Katy) Marie Mosser

Kathryn (Katy) Marie Mosser, 55, of Prescott, Arizona, joined her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.

Katy was born and raised in Prescott, where she attended elementary through high school. She enjoyed reading, enjoying her flower garden, being outdoors, playing with her dogs and going on adventures. She loved spending time with her family most of all. With her contagious smile and caring heart, she made many new friends and impacted everyone she met.

Kathryn is survived by her husband, of 30 years, Bill, her son, William, her daughter, Shelby, her father, George Wiant, brother, Darrin (Cori) Wiant, Rhonda and Troy Koski, of Chino Valley, Arizona, and nephews, Justin and Jacob Koski, along with many other family members.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice, in Kathryn’s name. Services to celebration Kathryn’s life, with family and friends, will be determined at a later time.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Marley House, in Prescott, for the loving and kind care they showed Kathryn and her family at her time of stay.

