New Jersey man accused of owing nearly $88K in tolls, fees

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 28, 2017 6 a.m.

    • FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Police have arrested a New Jersey man who is accused of evading nearly $88,000 in tolls and fees.

    A Port Authority of New Jersey and New York officer pulled over 60-year-old Anthony Cotugno, of Newark, after they say he drove through an E-ZPass lane on the George Washington Bridge without paying a toll on Wednesday.

    Police say a records check showed he owes more than $40,700 in tolls and fees at Port Authority crossings and an additional $47,000 in unpaid tolls and fees on the New Jersey Turnpike.

    Cotugno is charged with theft of service, toll evasion and a traffic violation. No telephone number was available to seek comment.

