Local Sports in Brief: Desert Roses to host shooting sports field day Aug. 20

The Desert Roses women’s shotgun program at the Ben Avery Clay Target Center will be heading north Aug. 20 to host a shotgun shooting sports field day at the Prescott Valley Trap and Skeet Club in Dewey. This in an introductory event, designed to teach women shooters of all skill levels about firearm safety and the fundamentals of marksmanship.

Participants also will learn about the history of shotguns, firearm framework, ammunition, basic shooting technique, and a shooting sports overview, followed by an afternoon in the field with individual and group instruction from Ben Avery Clay Target Center range masters.

The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $10 registration fee includes eye and ear protection, loaner shotguns, ammunition and targets. The Prescott Valley Trap and Skeet Club is located at 10800 AZ-69 in Dewey. For more information about the Ben Avery Clay Target Center, visit www.azgfd.com/shooting or call (623) 434-8119.

AYSO in Prescott taking signups for 2017 season

Registration is open for the upcoming 2017 American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season with Region 172 in Prescott. Cost is $90 per player ages 4 to 18 with a deadline to register set for Friday, Aug. 4. Weekly practices and Saturday games will take place at Pioneer Park in Prescott with AYSO trained coaching and a uniform for everyone. Region 172 is searching for more volunteers for positions of referee and coach. Training is provided. For more information on how to register players and become a volunteer, visit prescottsoccer.net. Anyone who registers after Aug. 4 will be placed on a waiting list.

Upcoming pickleball tournaments

Interested in seeing real competitive pickleball locally without going all the way to Phoenix? There are a few scheduled tournaments right here in the Prescott area. The the Prescott Lakes Senior Pickleball Tournament at the Club at Prescott Lakes on Aug. 18-20. The Mile High Pickleball Tournament is set to take place from Sept. 10-13. All three tournaments are open to the public and admission is free. For more information about the tournaments, please contact Bob Atherton at 928-499-2498, or by email at bobca39@gmail.com.

Free Yavapai College Youth Soccer Clinics Aug. 12, 19 in Prescott Valley, Prescott

Members of the 2017 Yavapai College soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Clinics take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer balls. All participants will receive a special soccer souvenir gift. Come meet the 2017 Roughriders before their season opener!

Chino Mudder 5K returns Aug. 26 in Chino Valley

Imagine traversing a fun-filled 5K course while testing your skills on more than 20 creative and challenging mud-themed stations. Maybe you know of a business, team or family your team would like to challenge? Join the fun on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley as the Chino Mudder returns. Individuals and teams of all ages may participate, and costumes are encouraged. First wave goes at 8 a.m. For more information and/or to register, visit: www.chinomudder.com. The race, sponsored by the Town of Chino Valley, is located off of Perkinsville Road and Old Home Manor Drive in the northeastern part of town. Proceeds from the Mudder benefit future parks and recreation facilities for persons of all ages in Chino Valley.

Summer tennis offerings in Prescott

Six one-day Grand Prix Tournaments will continue on a once-a-month basis, from June through October, with NTRP ability levels of men’s and women’s Doubles (9.0-8.0-7.0-6.0), Mixed and Singles (4.5+, 4.0, 3.0, 2.5) on the following dates: Sundays – July 30 (S), Aug. 13 (D), Sept. 24 (M) and Oct. 22 (S). Times: noon to 5 p.m. Site: Yavapai College. Cost: $20 per person. Prizes, food and round-robin format/balls provided. Enter by sending an email to: choward4541@gmail.com, listing your name, ability and partner. Other tournaments: PATA NTRP Labor Day Tennis Tournament Sept. 2-4 (singles/doubles and mixed events). Clinics are also being taught by local certified and long-standing tennis professionals Fay Matsumoto, Dave Hibbs and Chris Howard. They include… “Secrets of Good Doubles” (3.5-4.5 NTRP), Aug. 5 & 6 (July 28 registration deadline). Morning session: 8-11:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Afternoon session: 1-3 p.m. Cost is $300. Held at Yavapai College. To sign up or ask questions, email Dave Hibbs at: onehibbee@hotmail.com,