Friday Catchall: Hold onto your doctor, not property

The Friday Catchall:

• HOT PROPERTY – When it comes to items of sentimental value, I’m a sucker. I have held onto things from throughout my life just because they mean something to me.

I have my grandfather’s typewriter (a 1912 Underwood — still works!); one of my first, favorite books (“Andy Buckram’s Tin Men,” originally published in 1966); motors and tools from both grandpas (I need to build a bigger shop for it all); four generations of BB guns (none of them work); one of my late-brother’s baseball caps; and old newspapers galore (such as originals from the Lake Havasu City Herald covering the dedication of the London Bridge, from my father-in-law — who helped build it; and a complete 1870s Rocky Mountain News my brother found under a Colorado bar’s floorboards).

Yes, I am a packrat.

My rule is if I can hold onto or store something and make use of it later, it’s worth it. If it is from my past or family, that edges it up on the importance scale even more.

So, in my own way — taking a leap here — I can understand the debacle concerning the sale of Prescott Fire Station 7, once home to the Granite Mountain Hotshots, 19 of whom died June 30, 2013, fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

On the one hand is the city’s need to purge surplus property in an effort to pay down its unfunded liability for public safety pensions. On the other hand is the desire to keep the property for a training center or some such else. City councilors voted this week to sell the property to the highest bidder, a plumbing store.

A reader, we’ll call him Bob, shared that “this decision by the city to sell that station saddens me. These guys gave their lives. Their families will never be the same.

“If I had lived in Prescott, I would have favored maintaining the facility in some way as a legacy honoring the Hotshots. Sometimes, it is not just about the highest bidder. It is bigger than that.”

I agree, yet see both sides. I believe, though, Bob hit on a word — “bigger” — as in the bigger picture.

As much as I fight for the Hotshots’ families, and honoring the memory of those brave men — such as when they ring the bells on the plaza — I would hate to see the city they loved die a slow death over sentimental values.

Now, if only the city could have sold the property for millions, instead of about $360,000.

• HEALTH CARE – How did we get to this debate over health care? I have found that many people forget the Democrats and Obamacare were about access to health care, not reform of health care costs.

The current plan provided health care insurance for many people. Yet, to pay for it, Obamacare raided a little money here, a little there, instituted requirements for businesses, enacted stair-steps up in fees and fines, etc.

The marketplace was flooded with options that have gone away for the most part — because they could not make enough money to satisfy shareholders — premiums are skyrocketing, and holding onto your doctor is getting difficult.

The challenge now is for Congress to fix the business side.

This will go down as one of the biggest polarizing issues of our time, with half-truths being thrown out across the board and progress becoming regress.

Be careful what you wish for, and do what a reader stated earlier this week: educate yourself before pointing fingers.

• QUOTE – “My favorite things in life don’t cost any money. It’s really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time.” – Steve Jobs

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): At 5 o’clock tonight, July 28, Elvis impersonator Chuck Brown performs at Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Trail, in Dewey! 928-533-4256.