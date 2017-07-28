Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Feature Home: 1536 Varsity Drive • Prescott

  Originally Published: July 28, 2017

    

    The brand new Charles plan has just been introduced at Astoria, one of Dorn Homes’ most popular communities in Prescott. This 1789 sq. ft. home boasts award-winning Farmhouse or Craftsman style architecture, 2 bedrooms, great room, dining area, and bonus room.

    photo

    Homeowners enjoy the award-winning architecture, closeknit community, neighborhood parties, and countless amenities within the Prescott Lakes community!

    Visit the model home center to learn more about the new Charles plan, or the other award-winning plans at Astoria.

    New Homes Starting at $289,900

    928-237-5754

    www.dornhomes.com

    Marketed by IMC & Associates

