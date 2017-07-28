Calif. teen in Instagram crash pleads not guilty

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, appears Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in a Los Banos branch of the Merced County Superior Court via a remote camera from jail in Merced, Calif. Sanchez pleaded not guilty to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving after she lost control of her car while livestreaming on Instagram and recording a crash that killed her younger sister. (AP Photo/Scott Smith)
An eighteen-year old who lost control of her car while live streaming video during a crash that killed her sister entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in California. Obdulia Sanchez faces multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter.
