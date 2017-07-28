Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
free trial

Calif. teen in Instagram crash pleads not guilty

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, appears Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in a Los Banos branch of the Merced County Superior Court via a remote camera from jail in Merced, Calif. Sanchez pleaded not guilty to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving after she lost control of her car while livestreaming on Instagram and recording a crash that killed her younger sister. (AP Photo/Scott Smith)

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, appears Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in a Los Banos branch of the Merced County Superior Court via a remote camera from jail in Merced, Calif. Sanchez pleaded not guilty to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving after she lost control of her car while livestreaming on Instagram and recording a crash that killed her younger sister. (AP Photo/Scott Smith)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 28, 2017 6 a.m.

    • Calif. Teen In Instagram Crash Pleads Not Guilty by Associated Press

    photo

    Obdulia Sanchez (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

    An eighteen-year old who lost control of her car while live streaming video during a crash that killed her sister entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in California. Obdulia Sanchez faces multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

    See Related Stories

    Driver posted on Instagram deadly crash that killed her own sister

    Survivor of deadly California crash blames social media

    More like this story