Authorities: Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money — a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.

Instead, the FBI says 25-year-old Alexander Hayden Sperber is charged with bank robbery.

A federal complaint says the man told authorities he parked his car at the bank, made a gun motion with his hand and demanded money from the teller, who gave him about $7,500, along with a dye pack and a bait bill in a bag. Officials say a red dye pack exploded, staining his clothes and a cast on his left wrist.

Witnesses captured cellphone video of Sperber running naked down Las Olas Boulevard throwing $100 and $50 bills into the air.

The Sun Sentinel reports Sperber was taken to a hospital and found to be coherent and uninjured. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Turns out naked man running down Las Olas is suspected bank robber. Dye pack reportedly exploded that's why money's red & why he got naked pic.twitter.com/ns6pFXFwwV — Lorena Estrada (@EstradaLorena) July 25, 2017 by Lorena Estrada

Only in Florida. Family visiting from Georgia didn't expect to see naked man running down Las Olas Blvd. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/r2Tpo5zo2s — Lorena Estrada (@EstradaLorena) July 25, 2017 by Lorena Estrada

Witnesses say naked guy was running down Las Olas Blvd in Ft Lauderdale throwing money. He's now in custody @wsvn pic.twitter.com/trqwCmb0ge — Lorena Estrada (@EstradaLorena) July 25, 2017 by Lorena Estrada

