Authorities: Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money — a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Instead, the FBI says 25-year-old Alexander Hayden Sperber is charged with bank robbery.
A federal complaint says the man told authorities he parked his car at the bank, made a gun motion with his hand and demanded money from the teller, who gave him about $7,500, along with a dye pack and a bait bill in a bag. Officials say a red dye pack exploded, staining his clothes and a cast on his left wrist.
Witnesses captured cellphone video of Sperber running naked down Las Olas Boulevard throwing $100 and $50 bills into the air.
The Sun Sentinel reports Sperber was taken to a hospital and found to be coherent and uninjured. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
