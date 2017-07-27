Local Sports in Brief: Golf results

The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club played its July 17 tournament on the North Course in Prescott with the format being “2-Man Best Ball.” In the first flight, Ken Brack and Dick Senior posted a 72, with a low net of 60 going to Charley Shipman and Jack Marr. In the second flight, Chuck Ishcomer and Jordan Ristich shot an 80, with Ray Eccleston and Gene Parrino taking low net with a 62. In the third flight, shooting a low gross of 80 was Barry Tull and Bob Casper, while a low net of 60 went to John Cleeton and Gary Kiser. On July 19, the Club played its away tournament at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams with 93 players participating in the format of “Medal Play, Closest to the Pin & Skins,” requiring five flights. In the first flight, shooting a low gross of 74 was Keven Caldwell, with a low net of 69 going to Chuck Zunker. In the second flight, with a low gross of 84 was Bill Reimers, followed by Mike Majer’s low net of 72. Joe Hughs grabbed low gross with an 85 in the third flight, followed by Hank Becker’s 70 for low net. In the fourth flight, Bill Brady shot a 90 for low gross, with a low net of 68 going to Mike Peters. In the fifth flight, Charles Steele had a 95 for low gross, with Mike Sherman taking low net with a 72. Closest to the pin winners were Willie Carmichael, Barry Tull, Richard Rust and Andy Ozols. Twenty-four players collected one or more skins, which were awarded in both gross and net categories in all five flights. To join the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, which is having its membership drive, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-458-5212.

The format for Quailwood Greens Men’s Club on July 19 was “Individual Net & Gross.” The winners were as follows. In the A flight, first gross went to Stewart Hopkins, first net went to Dave Janz, second gross went to Marcus Dunsworth, second net went to Dick Stern, third gross went to Mike Tucker, and third net was a tie among Cliff Hallam, Larry McKenzie and Don Borzilleri. In the B flight, first gross went to Ron Klein, first net went to Don Excell, second gross went to Ed Haga, second net went to Don Nace, third gross went to Kevin Kobus and third net went to John Robb. In the C flight, first gross went to Jim O’Connor, first net went to Pete Peterson, second gross went to Ken Lincks, second net went to Dick Pfister, third gross went to Jack Lambert and third net went to Chuck Wallace. Closest to the pin winners were Stan Skura (hole Nos. 2 and 7), Marcus Dunsworth (No. 3), Mike Tucker (No. 5), Ed Haga (Nos. 11 and 16) and Jerry Hensley (No. 13).

Antelope Hills Ladies’ Golf Association played “Mutt ’n Jeff” July 20 on the North Course in Prescott. Winners’ results were as follows. In the First Flight, Judi Meinholz and Sara Goldberg tied for first place with identical 38.5 scores. Shary Koch and Gayle Rendleman followed in a tie for third with identical 39.5 scores. In the Second Flight, Marsha Macdougall won with a 32 score, followed by Cathy Schiller in second place with a 36 and Corrie Widmer in third with a 37. In the Third Flight, Sue Gibson won with a 33.5, followed by Bev Peck in second with a 35 and Jackie Schiller in third with a 35.5. In the Fourth Flight, Susie Savoini placed first with a 34, followed by Sue Diumenti and Julie Cargill, who tied for runner-up honors with identical 34.5 scores. In the Closest to the Pin competition, winners were Diane Flannery and Cecilia Muriello. Low gross of the week went to Goldberg and low net of the week went to Claudia Miner.

AYSO in Prescott taking signups for 2017 season

Registration is open for the upcoming 2017 American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season with Region 172 in Prescott. Cost is $90 per player ages 4 to 18 with a deadline to register set for Friday, Aug. 4. Weekly practices and Saturday games will take place at Pioneer Park in Prescott with AYSO trained coaching and a uniform for everyone. Region 172 is searching for more volunteers for positions of referee and coach. Training is provided. For more information on how to register players and become a volunteer, visit prescottsoccer.net. Anyone who registers after Aug. 4 will be placed on a waiting list.

Bradshaw Mountain to host youth volleyball camp July 24-27

The Bradshaw Mountain volleyball program is scheduled to host a youth camp for girls in grades five through nine for kids in the Humboldt Unified School District. Camp dates are Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost to participate in the camp is $60 per player. To register, pick up a form in the front office at BMHS, or the day of the camp. For more information, contact Natali Sobczak at natali.sobczak@humboldtunified.com.

Upcoming pickleball tournaments

Interested in seeing real competitive pickleball locally without going all the way to Phoenix? There are a few scheduled tournaments right here in the Prescott area. The the Prescott Lakes Senior Pickleball Tournament at the Club at Prescott Lakes on Aug. 18-20. The Mile High Pickleball Tournament is set to take place from Sept. 10-13. All three tournaments are open to the public and admission is free. For more information about the tournaments, please contact Bob Atherton at 928-499-2498, or by email at bobca39@gmail.com.

Free Yavapai College Youth Soccer Clinics Aug. 12, 19 in Prescott Valley, Prescott

Members of the 2017 Yavapai College soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Clinics take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer balls. All participants will receive a special soccer souvenir gift. Come meet the 2017 Roughriders before their season opener!

Chino Mudder 5K returns Aug. 26 in Chino Valley

Imagine traversing a fun-filled 5K course while testing your skills on more than 20 creative and challenging mud-themed stations. Maybe you know of a business, team or family your team would like to challenge? Join the fun on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley as the Chino Mudder returns. Individuals and teams of all ages may participate, and costumes are encouraged. First wave goes at 8 a.m. For more information and/or to register, visit: www.chinomudder.com. The race, sponsored by the Town of Chino Valley, is located off of Perkinsville Road and Old Home Manor Drive in the northeastern part of town. Proceeds from the Mudder benefit future parks and recreation facilities for persons of all ages in Chino Valley.

Summer tennis offerings in Prescott

Six one-day Grand Prix Tournaments will continue on a once-a-month basis, from June through October, with NTRP ability levels of men’s and women’s Doubles (9.0-8.0-7.0-6.0), Mixed and Singles (4.5+, 4.0, 3.0, 2.5) on the following dates: Sundays – July 30 (S), Aug. 13 (D), Sept. 24 (M) and Oct. 22 (S). Times: noon to 5 p.m. Site: Yavapai College. Cost: $20 per person. Prizes, food and round-robin format/balls provided. Enter by sending an email to: choward4541@gmail.com, listing your name, ability and partner. Other tournaments: PATA NTRP Labor Day Tennis Tournament Sept. 2-4 (singles/doubles and mixed events). Clinics are also being taught by local certified and long-standing tennis professionals Fay Matsumoto, Dave Hibbs and Chris Howard. They include… “Secrets of Good Doubles” (3.5-4.5 NTRP), Aug. 5 & 6 (July 28 registration deadline). Morning session: 8-11:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Afternoon session: 1-3 p.m. Cost is $300. Held at Yavapai College. To sign up or ask questions, email Dave Hibbs at: onehibbee@hotmail.com.