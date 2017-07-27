Romance, humor, nostalgia on the POPS program July 30

Sunday’s Prescott POPS Symphony and POPS Chorus program draws from the immense collections of Rodgers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Sunday afternoon’s concert offers 24 selections from such popular musicals as South Pacific, Sound of Music, Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Oklahoma, and Phantom of the Opera.

The POPS Symphony and Chorus, along with four talented soloists, present “The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber” at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

The four soloists include Philip Dixon, baritone, a regular soloist with Yavapai College choral groups; Jordan Kliphon, soprano, Prescott High School graduate active in theatre and choral programs; Michael Nache, tenor, performing with Master Chorale since 2009; Christanna Rowader, soprano, a performer in TV series, musicals, and cruise lines for audiences worldwide.

Darrell Rowader, conductor of the chorus, is the guest conductor of the combined POPS Symphony and Chorus for the second concert of every season, the Broadway show performance. Prescott-area residents find these concerts very popular, said Music Director and Conductor Joseph Place.

“Our second concert of each season is always immensely popular with its special focus on Broadway. Under the baton of Darrell Rowader, audience members can count on an exciting and entertaining experience as the POPS orchestra, POPS Choir and guest soloists perform a brilliant musical concert,” Place said.

Kathleen Wells, public relations, said oftentimes the program is created and arranged as a complete show, rather than individual directors selecting individual pieces for the program.

The concert program includes some of the best-loved compositions from musicals by the famous composers. The orchestra begins with “Carousel Waltz” from the musical Carousel. The Women’s Chorus follows that with “Alleluia” from Sound of Music.

Soloist Nache will perform “Sunset Boulevard” and “Music of the Night,” among other show tunes.

Dixon sings from South Pacific with “Some Enchanted Evening,” and “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” from Oklahoma! The Men’s Chorus and male soloists perform “Nothing Like a Dame” also from South Pacific.

From the Flower Drum Song, Kliphon sings “I Enjoy Being a Girl,” and “Wonderful Guy” from South Pacific. She also sings duets with the other male soloists.

Christianna Rowader performs “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” and also “Evita” with the orchestra and chorus. From the musical Cats, she sings the well-known song, “Memory.”

The orchestra and singers will “knock your socks off,” the press release states, in this fun Broadway musical concert.

Tickets for reserved seating are $25, $5 for youth 18 and younger. They can be purchased through the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center Box Office at 928-776-2000 or through www.PrescottPops.com or www.YCPAC.com.

The Prescott POPS presents Celtic Colors in it next concert on Sept. 10.