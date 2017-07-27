Rodent knocks out power to 4,600 PV residents

Power line interruption in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, July 26, left 4,600 people without electricity for several hours.

More than 4,600 APS electricity customers in Prescott Valley were without power due to double outages that an APS spokesman said was caused by a rodent that apparently got into the power equipment such that it shorted out a major power line.

Crews were dispatched so that all power was able to be restored by 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, two hours earlier than officials anticipated for customers.

The initial boundaries of the outage were Acre Way to Bison Lane and Great Western Drive to Hawthorne Lane in Prescott Valley — essentially northern PV.