Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested

Patrol car dashboard camera image of a man strolling down a street in Hollis, Maine, who police said was wearing a clown mask with a machete taped to his amputated arm. Police said the man, Corey Berry, 31, of Hollis, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening. (Maine State Police via AP)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 27, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    HOLLIS, Maine (AP) — A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated.

    Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

    Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods.

    He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

    A phone number for Berry couldn’t be found Wednesday. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

