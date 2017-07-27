Phippen offers two-day painting workshop July 29-30

A tenth-generation California painter and descendant of the first Spanish settlers will offer a two-day painting workshop at the Phippen Museum on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, for both beginners and experienced painters.

The workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

The artist Gretchen Lopez, whose paintings are inspired by her ethnic heritage, will the classes offering students and introduction into the basics of beginning a painting as well as teaching them how to select brushes and to mix colors from a limited palette. For those who have experience with this medium, the Sedona artist will help them hone their skills as she has won numerous art awards, including those related to Plein Air, or painting in one’s natural surroundings.

The workshop will create a still life on the first day, and on the second will do a painting based on a photograph. Lopez is also open to working with students who wish to paint materials they bring to the class, according to a museum news release.

Lopez’ education and career include work in advertising and fashion illustration in Los Angeles. She continued her art studies at The Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.

From her website, Lopez describes an affection for free expression, bold color schemes and combining her love of tradition rooted in her Native American heritage with contemporary images. Lopez’ works are part of both private national and international collections, and she also is an exhibitor at the museum.

Those intrigued by the possibility of putting brush to canvas with the instruction of a professional painter are encouraged to attend the two-day event at a cost of $150 that includes all supplies. Reservations to participate can be made by calling 928-778-1385.