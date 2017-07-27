One-of-a-kind items at Prescott Gem & Mineral Club's show, sale Aug. 4-6

Last year, the Prescott Gem & Mineral Club saw vendors move off the arena floor and onto the concourse for the first time ever and this year, for the 14th annual Prescott Gem & Mineral Club Show & Sale, there will be even more vendors on the concourse, said Co-Chair Maggi Lieber.

At the same time, the club continues to be picky and choosy to make it so there’s not a lot of duplication, Lieber said.

“We try not to have 20 vendors selling the same thing … so that we have a lot of variety,” she said. “We’ve got something for everybody.”

This year’s show at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St., will feature rocks, gems, jewelry, minerals, fossils, beads, slabs, cabochons, lapidary equipment, findings, kids’ activities, face painting, demonstrations, fluorescent mineral displays and more. It’ll be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

One of the club’s major fundraisers, as it provides a lot of scholarships at Yavapai College in lapidary, geology and jewelry as well as giving back to the community, one of the biggest challenges to putting the event together is the setup, Lieber said, adding that there’s more than 280 tables that have to be put up, measured, skirted and identified.

“Setting up is a lot of work and you’re always worried you’re not going to have enough volunteers,” Lieber said. “But every year, this club amazes me and comes together and we get it done. They just show up because they love it.”

Lieber said she enjoys seeing people she otherwise doesn’t get to see for a majority of the year. Vendors come from all over the Southwest and it becomes a re-acquaintance of old friends who haven’t gotten together in about 10 months since the last show, she said. Further, as an amateur lapidarian who cuts and polishes, she always goes into the shows with the mindset of not needing anything and ends up finding so many things she wants, there’s not enough money for lunch, Lieber said.

You don’t even have to like rocks to enjoy the show because it’s much more and there are a lot of pretty things, she said, mentioning the club requires 80 percent of vendors to have something rock, gem and mineral related and most of the jewelry is one-of-a-kind that’s not going to be seen in any big box store.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, students and veterans and free for children ages 12 and younger. For more information, email Melanie Capps at melaniecapps123@gmail.com.