Obituary: Michael Craig Reininger

Michael Craig Reininger, 67, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was called home by our Lord on July 23, 2017. He was born on October 12, 1949 in Ontario, Oregon, to Marion and Duvis Reininger.



Mike was a proud Army veteran and served in Vietnam. His children and grandchildren were the love of his life and he was a very proud father and Papa. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.



Mike is preceded in death by his parents Marion and Duvis. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Mary, his daughter Cathleen (Mark), son Michael (Stephanie), grandchildren; Kelli, Marky and Christopher, sister Marian (Bill), nieces and nephews, and his dog, Indy.



A memorial service will take place at 12 noon, Friday, July 28, 2017 at the VA Chapel at 500 N. Hwy 89 in Prescott. A graveside committal will follow at 2 p.m. at the Prescott National Cemetery.



A graveside committal will follow at 2 p.m. at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.





