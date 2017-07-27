KornuKopia Calendar: July 28-Aug. 6

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St.

27th Annual Friends of Williamson Valley Fire Department Arts & Crafts Show, Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

14th Annual Gem and Mineral Show and Sale, Aug. 4-6; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Prescott Valley Event Center. More than 60 vendors offering a variety of gem- and mineral-related products, demonstrations, door prize raffle. $5 adults; $4 seniors 65 and older, veterans and students; free for children 12 and younger with a paid admission.

Friday, July 28

Free Movie: “The Space Between Us,” 4:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Rated PG-13. Fantasy/Science Fiction. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Elvis Impersonator Chuck Brown, 5 p.m., Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Trail, in the Prescott Country Club neighborhood in Dewey. Dig out your blue suede shoes and poodle skirts to listen to your favorite Elvis tunes. 928-533-4256.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Opening reception and artist talk, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Prescott Campus Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. The artist will talk at 6 p.m. Come explore the journey into preexisting languages throughout the topography of time and space within the universe created by artist Shelley Heffler. Free.

Saturday, July 29

Summer Reading Finale—live performance from Sky Daddy, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yavapai Title Building Conference Room, 1235 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Hundreds of iris varieties, multitudes of colors and forms. Come early for best selection. Free. 623-980-6627; prescottirissociety.org.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, July 30

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Prescott POPS Symphony Concert, 3 to 5 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Featuring the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. prescottpops.com.

Monday, July 31

Harry Potter Birthday Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character. Activities include wand-making, crafts, trivia and more. All-ages event. 928-759-6190.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring Jeff Weisel & The Cool Azul. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “The Eagle and the Archeologist: The Lindberghs’ 1929 Aerial Survey of Southwest Prehistoric Sites,” 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Historian and writer Erik Berg uncovers the important but little-known role of Charles and Anne Lindbergh in Southwest archaeology during the summer of 1929.

National Theatre: Peter Pan 6 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. J.M. Barrie’s timeless tale of a boy who never grew up is given fresh, kid-friendly life in this satellite broadcast from Bristol’s Old Vic Theatre. Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Prescott Idol, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Each week, up to 20 contestants will vie to see who advances to the Sept. 7 finale. Audience can vote at the show or online at koltcountry.com. Top two acts each week move on.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Friday, Aug. 4

Artist on the Fly, 1 to 4 p.m., Highlands Center, 1375 Walker Road. Sketching workshop with live raptors.

Doc Garvey’s Remedy, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Free Partner Dance Lessons at 7 p.m., introducing Prescott Dance Club, 805 Miller Valley Road (located at Summer's DanceWorks). Free admission, Free Partner Dance Lessons. 928-379-9131.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Prescott Photography Group, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley public library, 3rd floor Crystal room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Since "The Great American Eclipse" will make its grand appearance later this month (Aug. 21), Prescott Photography will give a presentation on how to safely view and photograph the eclipse – 63 percent of the sun being blocked by the moon.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Western History Symposium, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 West Gurley Street. Presentation of the Sharlot Hall Award at 7:15 p.m.



Sunday, Aug. 6

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.