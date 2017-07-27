J.D. Martinez’s grand slam lifts D-backs past Cardinals 4-0

Twins send C Murphy to D-backs for Moya PHOENIX — The Minnesota Twins traded Triple-A catcher John Ryan Murphy to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday for Double-A left-hander Gabriel Moya. The 26-year-old Murphy, a second-round pick by the Yankees in the 2009 draft, has played parts of four seasons in the majors. He was with New York from 2013-15 before the Twins acquired him for outfielder Aaron Hicks. In 26 games for Minnesota last year, Murphy hit just .146 in 82 at-bats. In 59 games this season for the Rochester Red Wings, he’s batting .222 with four homers and 27 RBIs in 194 at-bats. Hicks, meanwhile, broke out this year for the Yankees, batting .290 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 200 at-bats over 60 games before hurting an oblique muscle. Moya, 22, was 4-1 with a 0.82 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 17 saves in 43 2/3 innings over 34 appearances for the Jackson Generals. The native of Venezuela has 317 strikeouts in 248 1/3 minor league innings in the Diamondbacks system with a 2.68 ERA.

ST. LOUIS — J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks won their third game out of four, improved to 59-43 and snapped the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.

Godley (4-4) reversed a trend of two poor outings, in which he allowed 10 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings, with the best performance of his 14-start career. Only three Cardinals advanced into scoring position as Godley struck out seven.

Archie Bradley and Fernando Rodney each pitched an inning in relief for the Diamondbacks, who had their first shutout since May 30 at Pittsburgh.

Martinez’s blast, his fourth homer as a Diamondback in four days and 20th overall, gave Arizona a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. It was the fourth grand slam of his career for Martinez, who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers on July 18.

Paul Goldschmidt had two singles, walked and scored on the grand slam.

With the loss the Cardinals, who were shut out for the first time since May 26 at Colorado, missed the opportunity to reach the .500 mark for the first time since June 2. St. Louis fell to 50-52.

Cardinals starter Luke Weaver (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis after Adam Wainwright (back) was placed on the disabled list, was burned by two walks immediately in front of the Martinez grand slam, which were the only runs he gave up in his five innings. Paul DeJong was the only Cardinal to reach safely more than once, with two singles and a walk. DeJong extended his hitting streak to seven games and is hitting .379 (11 for 29) with four homers and seven RBIs during that span.

WEB GEMS

Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb made an over the shoulder basket catch on Randal Grichuk’s foul ball a step before his momentum took him over the wall and into the stands in the fourth inning. Lamb was not injured and stayed in the game.

Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong ranged far into right field to make his own over the shoulder basket catch on Chris Iannetta’s pop up in the seventh.

MOTHER NATURE

The start of the game was delayed for 62 minutes by rain.

TRAINING ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Yasmany Tomas (right groin tendinitis) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list from the 10-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for minor league C John Ryan Murphy, who acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Cardinals: OF Stephen Piscotty (right groin strain) went 0 for 3 in the first of four scheduled rehab assignments at Single-A Peoria.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.15 ERA) is fourth in the National League with 149 strikeouts. In nine road starts (eight quality) he is 5-1 with a 1.51 ERA.

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (7-4, 3.93 ERA) has a 2.20 ERA in his last five starts. He is 0-1 with a 4.37 ERA in four career starts against Arizona.