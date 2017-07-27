Havasu motorist suffers medical emergency, drives into building

A motorist suffered a medical emergency before swerving into oncoming traffic and ultimately crashing through an office building on South Acoma Boulevard in Lake Havasu Tuesday afternoon, police said.

William Macke was driving a white pickup truck northwest on Acoma when he blacked out, Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Jerry Burns said. Macke’s vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic where it struck a black sedan driven by Candice Berezoski-Nerz.

The sedan was pushed off of the roadway and Berezoski-Nerz had to be extricated from the vehicle. She suffered a concussion and severe laceration, Burns said.

Meanwhile, Macke’s truck somehow went into reverse and it came up over the curb and crashed through an unoccupied office at 60 South Acoma Blvd. He was transported to the hospital as a precaution.