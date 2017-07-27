Neil Rizos returns to teach sketching at Highlands Center

Renowned artist Neil Rizos is back again for this popular sketching workshop. Participants will gather in the Highlands Center classroom on Friday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m., where Rizos will begin the workshop focusing on essential techniques for drawing birds quickly and accurately. There will be how-to demonstrations, individual instruction, and drawing time. Heritage Park Zoo will be bringing one or more raptors for use as live models.

This program is interesting to anyone engaged in art and sketching plants and animals in the field. It will appeal to beginners and experts alike. To register please call 776-9550 or go to www.highlandscenter.org

As a student of art, foreign languages and literature, Rizos traveled throughout Europe and in Africa, living for extended periods in San Jose, Costa Rica; Seville, Spain; Paris, France and Quebec, Canada. Upon graduation from the State University of New York, he pursued his love of the natural world and art, working as a natural history illustrator and ornithological researcher from the Arctic to the rain forests.

The recipient if many awards and commendations, he has studied eagles, hawks and falcons in Montana with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management; Harris hawks in the southwest with the University of Arizona; migratory birds on the Alaskan tundra with the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service and participated in other bird studies with public and private organizations in the U.S. and Canada.

About the Highlands Center for Natural History

Formed in 1996, the Highlands Center for Natural History is a non-profit organization developed to foster an appreciation for and knowledge of the natural wonders of the Central Highlands of Arizona. Operating on an 80-acre campus near Lynx Lake through a Special Use Permit with Prescott National Forest, the Highlands Center is a regional hub for lifelong learning, designed to invite discovery of the wonders of nature through on and offsite programs, supported by contributions from individuals, corporations, foundations and community partners.

Visit www.highlandscenter.org for more information. http://www.rizosart.com