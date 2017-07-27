Annual Arts and Crafts Show benefits Williamson Valley-Bagdad Fire District July 29-30

This year marks the 26th annual Friends of Williamson Valley Fire District Arts & Crafts Show.

If you’re not familiar with it, this isn’t your grade-school arts and crafts fair.

Dozens of vendors, from artisans to food vendors to entertainers, will be on hand to sell their creations at what has, over the years, become one of the area’s premier art shows, held on the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

The event draws local, regional, and even national artists and craftspeople.

“We’re one of the longer (arts shows) that have been around,” Chief Bryan Smith said. “I think people kind of like to help the fire department.”

Proceeds benefit Williamson Valley-Bagdad Fire District, as well as the training activities of the WVBFD, Prescott Fire Department, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, Groom Creek Fire District, and the Mayer Fire District.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in about $19,000.

“We were a much smaller organization in the past, and really relied on that money, 20 years ago,” Smith said. “It was actually used to put fuel in the tanks of the fire trucks – the district was that small back then.”

Nowadays, it helps them to buy “nice-to-have, advanced equipment that we might not be able to afford through normal means,” Smith said.

He pointed out that the regional Captain’s Academy, hosted by Central Arizona Fire, also receives financial assistance from the show’s proceeds.



The event takes place Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, Gurley and Montezuma streets in Prescott.