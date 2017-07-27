47 years later, Prescott residents are still 'happy'

Several months ago, Prescott was designated one of the “happiest and healthiest cities in America,” by a Time Magazine report that based its findings on a Gallup-Healthways Community Well-Being Index.

It was named number 13 out of 189 cities identified — the only Arizona city in the top 20. Factors taken into consideration in the report included higher education opportunities, variety of businesses, scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, and air quality.

https://www.dcourier.com/news/2017/mar/09/prescott-among-happiest-and-healthiest-us-communit/

Well, turns out that Prescott was a pretty happy city even 47 years ago.

In 1970, Esquire magazine featured Prescott in an article called “Nine Happy Places.” The article featured small towns “where the kids look like the ones Norman Rockwell used to paint” and “where the grass really is greener.”

While the Esquire article cannot be found online, the Courier was able to get ahold of the article courtesy Phil Di Vece, a contributing writer for Wiscasset Newspaper in Maine, which recently published a story about the 1970 Esquire Magazine article that focused on Wiscasset.

Prescott’s population in 1970 was about 19,200, according to the Esquire article — on which an author is not listed.

The small city was described as a place where “few people spend more than five minutes commuting to work” by foot and where “nearly all of the streets are paved and lighted.”

“If it takes more than ten minutes to drive anywhere in town, we get irked,” one Prescott citizen was quoted as saying at the time.

The story makes mention of the clean air, the constant sunshine and the “inexhaustible Chino Valley well water.”

Rock hounding, or “recreational mining” was apparently a pastime for locals back then. This included panning for gold in nearby streams and “good picking for Indian artifacts, too,” the article states.

Other popular activities listed were horse riding, fishing, golf and softball.

“Prescott is ‘the softball capital of the West,” the article said, noting there were 86 teams.

As one might expect, the cost of living was described as moderate.

“A $12,000-a-year professor at Yavapai (State) Junior College or at privately endowed Prescott College can comfortably afford a $35,000 house, and golf, tennis and swimming at Hassayampa Country Club (family dues: $25 a month).”

Doctors would make house calls for between $6 and $10, movies were 50 cents for kids younger than 12 years old and a pack of cigarettes cost 35 cents.

The quality of the education at the five elementary schools, one junior high and one high school were lauded as excellent, if not a little “uptight about hair and dress.”



Labeled a conservative community, the author included one Prescott resident’s perception of the area’s nonconformists and racial diversity.

“We have six or seven hippies, rather clean-looking ones,” said the resident. “Still nobody appreciates them much. The police check them daily to see what they’re up to.”

While the resident believed there to be about 280 black families living in Prescott, he said “there’s no mixed dating or anything like that.”

The article concluded with a political comment.

“Prescott may be unique in one other respect, too: while the rest of the country fretted over ever-higher levies, property taxes there went down. They’re about one percent of purchase price now. Maybe (Senator Barry) Goldwater had something after all.”

The ‘happy places’ featured in the edition aside from Prescott and Wiscasset were Brookings, South Dakota, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Cedar City, Utah, Cooperstown, New York, Geneseo, Illinois, Martin, Tennessee and Ashland, Oregon.