A walk down memory lane

The view from the redwood deck of Sandra Halldorson’s split-level home beneath Thumb Butte offers a sense of tranquility and adventure, a burbling creek flowing beyond a 300-year-old Alligator Juniper tree.

Waxing nostalgic, the now grandmother recalled how her two adult children used to pump their legs from a wooden swing attached to the conifer’s thick appendages. They, too, picked fruit from the peach and cherry trees her housekeeper planted from discarded pits more than a decade ago, she said.

“It’s just so peaceful back here,” said Halldorson, a retired public health nurse and county public health director who is now a licensed real estate agent with ERA Real Estate Professionals. “I think there is a soul to the house.”

One of the early owners of the house built in 1963, Karen Mayes, has plenty of fond memories of what was her family’s first house in Prescott. She and her late husband, Barry, played with their three young children in the not-so-landscaped backyard; she remembers her son getting nipped on the rump by a neighbors’ dog on his way home from the bus stop up the street.

“I rocked my babies in front of that fireplace when they were sick,” Mayes recalled of the once faded red brick, two-sided hearth that burned real wood behind glass that sometimes cracked from heat.

A memory lane invitation to former owners from Halldorson left Mayes flipping through her children’s baby books seeking poses of them in different areas of the house before it was remodeled into the open floor plan home with vaulted, sky-lighted ceilings that replaced the original attic. Visitors drive into a brick, landscaped courtyard that Mayes said did not exist when she and her family moved there.

A big pine tree that offers a driveway canopy today was in its infancy back in the late 1960s.

Impressed with the renovations Halldorson shepherded over the years, Mayes said she has high hopes whoever comes next will appreciate the tender loving care it has received over the years. Unlike some people who revisit a former home and are disappointed to see changes, Mayes had the opposite reaction. Her daughter, Kris, also visited the home.

“This is beautiful,” Mayes said as she sits on a swivel stool in the kitchen that when she lived there had Formica countertops rather than the newer terracotta granite. In Mayes’ time, there was no dishwasher and no pantry.

For Halldorson, the invitation to former owners was a way to showcase the changes she has made since she bought the home in 1999. At the time, she lived across the street and had a vision of what the little house could become. The visits with former owners has offered a chance to say a final farewell as she starts a new chapter in a 1,000 square-foot larger home downtown near the courthouse plaza.

“I think it’s kind of neat,” Sharlot Hall Museum Executive Director Fred Veil said of Halldorson’s decision to open the house to its former occupants.

Homes of celebrities and historically famous are often popular tourist attractions. Halldorson’s home is not historic, but was built in the early 1960s. Former owners remember it with gold shag carpet and linoleum floors that were all the rage back in those days.

One-third of American adults opt to revisit their childhood homes at some point in their lives, according to Santa Clara University psychology professor Jerry Burger in a 2011 article in Psychology Today. For some, it is bittersweet; for others it is cathartic.

Childhood homes are a place where identities are forged; visits back allow people a chance to reconnect to who they were as they then reflect on who they are, Burger said. Not all such visits are happy ones, but the majority of those who make such sojourns come away pleased they made the trip, he said.

“It brings back memories,” Veil said of returning to some of the homes his family lived in and reflecting on the people, places and secret spots that they once treasured.

On a final tour, Mayes stops in the main level bathroom. Other than a new floor, Halldorson has left untouched the dark and light sage green tile and the low-sitting tub.

Mayes sits at the edge. She smiles with memories of her children’s bath time.

“I guess I’ll never see you again,” she declared. “I would think it (the house) will sell quickly.”