Sedona man gets 120 years on child porn charges

A Sedona jewelry store owner was sentenced on July 19 to 120 years in prison without the possibility of early release for possessing and distributing child pornography, a US Department of Homeland Security news release said.

Samir Wadi, 44, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff following a bench trial. Wadi was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15, making each charged count a class two felony.

“Given his age, this prison term assures the defendant will not be a sexual threat in our community,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Phoenix. “This sentence should also serve as a sobering reminder to child predators who wrongly believe they can outrun the law and indulge their perverse desires by trying to flee the U.S.”

The investigation began in October 2014 when authorities executed a search warrant related to the possession and distribution of child pornography on Wadi’s home, the release said.

Wadi admitted to the illicit Internet activity and a forensic computer examination uncovered numerous videos containing child pornography involving prepubescent girls.

Wadi was subsequently arrested; however, after posting bond he attempted to leave the U.S. for Amman, Jordan. Homeland Security special agents obtained a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and Wadi was taken into custody at the Albuquerque airport prior to his departure.