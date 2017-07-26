Prescott All-Stars continue unprecedented run, advance to title game

The Prescott Majors All-Stars continued their improbable run in the Arizona State Little League Tournament on Wednesday night in Mesa, claiming a 9-7 victory over Cactus Foothills South and advancing to the state championship.

Scooter Schwartz went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Prescott (8-1), which won its third straight game and is making an unprecedented state title run for a Little League program based out of northern Arizona.

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the fourth inning, Prescott pieced together a five-run rally to take a 7-3 lead and they never looked back.

“These kids know that through commitment to hard work and preparation they can play with anyone,” Prescott skipper Dan Streeter said. “That highlighter yellow is not a legitimate color.”

“Highlighter yellow” refers to the jersey colors Cactus Foothills South wore in Wednesday night’s contest.

Schwartz dominated on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out 10 batters in 4-2/3 innings pitched.

Alex Vaughan stayed hot at the plate for Prescott, hitting another home run to help seal the deal.

UP NEXT

Prescott won’t have much time to rest as they are scheduled to face Chandler National North in the title game tonight at Fiesta Sports Park in Mesa.

Since Schwartz will be unavailable the rest of the tournament after reaching his maximum pitch count Wednesday night, and Cade Streeter unavailable after throwing the last two days in relief, Prescott will likely hand the ball to Thomas Fabian.

Chandler National has not seen game action since July 22 in a 4-3 win over Cactus Foothills, so their club should have every arm at its disposal.

Prescott will need to defeat Chandler National twice to claim the state title and advance to the Little League West Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California, next month.

The West Regional champion advances to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the Little League World Series.

First pitch Thursday in Mesa between Prescott and Chandler National is set for 6 p.m.

