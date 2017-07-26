Obituary: Stuart Grant (Stu) Pribble

Stuart Grant (Stu) Pribble, Sr. Stu was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Parsons, Kan. and left this world on July 21, 2017, to continue his journey.



He is predeceased by his parents; Jesse and Lola (Nowell) Pribble and siblings; Vivian, Paul, Nolin, Gavin and Jim.



Stu is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of 57 years and his children; Stuart Jr., Bradley, Wesley “Hoot” (Angie) of Chino Valley and Felicia (Karl) Bentz, of Albuquerque, NM., nine grandchildren; Jessy, Joshua, Matthew, Dakota (Lindsey), Cassie, Sammy, Allie, Matt and Ryan and nine great-grandchildren; Taylor, Carlie, Traden, Caden, Jacob, Genavieve, Waylon, Lia and Nathaniel. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Jenny Pribble and her family, of Prescott and many friends.

In high school, Stu was a member of the Piper car club and had a life-long love for cars and tractors. He was a founding member of the Prescott 4X4 Pioneers, participated in the July 4th parade and he made an appearance (although brief) in the movie Junior Bonner. Stu also served in the Chino Valley City Council, from 1986 - 1992. He also was a collector of antiques and was a member of the Chino Valley Historical Society. Stu retired from IBEW Local 640, after 50 years on the job traveling many interesting places across America.



On July 29, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life, at his home, in Chino Valley. Private services will be held at a later date.

