Obituary: Robert Riazzi

Robert Riazzi, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2017, his wife, of 50 years, was by his side.

Bob was born in Erie, Penn., May 3, 1940. In 1948, his family moved out west to start a new life and to escape the cold winters. That year, they opened the first Riazzi Restaurant on McDonell, in Phoenix. Bob and Linda operated Riazzi’s West for many years. After the restaurant , Bob worked for Intel Corp. In 2006, after retiring, Bob and Linda moved to their dream home in Dewey.

Bob worked part-time for Safeway, in the meat department. Some might say he was the PR guy. Not sure how much work he got done but he loved talking to the customers.



He also loved hunting, especially with his brothers, Jim and Danny. He spent almost every Sunday (before his illness) at Ben Avery Shooting Range, where he made life-long friends.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, James and Emma, his brother, Jim and sister-in-law, Lucille Riazzi and son John.





Bob is survived by his wife, Linda, children; Judi, Jeff, Robin and Tony, 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. We would like to thank everyone who helped us along the journey. Dr. Allan Gardner, for his years of care and support. Thanks to all our friends and neighbors in our Quailwood Community. Special thanks to Angel Care Home Health. They were wonderful, especially Sherry and Lee. Arizona Oncology, Dr Hamarneh, and all the caring staff and the hardworking nurses. Hospice of the Pines, even though they only had one day, that day was huge. Thank you so much Tisha. Hugs and love to all of you. Arrangements handled, with much respect, Research of Life.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Yavapai Humane Society in Bob’s name would be appreciated by all. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, July 30th, 2017, at Quailwood Community Center, 12725 E. Bradshaw Mountain Road, in Dewey, from 1 to 3:00 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.