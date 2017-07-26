Obituary: Gerard Gundman Kneipp

Gerard Gundman Kneipp, 73, passed away July 22, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. Gerard was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on September 4, 1943. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1962-1965, being honorably discharged with the rank E5.

Gerard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Shirley Ruth Kneipp and parents Jay and Mary

Schrader.

He is survived by his sister, Gail Stover, children; Lorna Wallace, Jerry Kneipp and Robert Kneipp, grandchildren; Anthony, Trace, Tanner, Jake, Brandon, Austin, Amanda, Robert Jr., Faith and Emma and great grandchildren; Auden, Harlow, Rhys, Maci, Gavin, and Kelsi.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



At the request of the family services will be held privately at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott.



Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Chapel.





