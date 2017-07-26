Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Man shot by police during traffic stop dies in Phoenix-area hospital

Martin Louis Avena’s vehicle, an older-model blue van, was spotted in Chino Valley and pulled over in the 400 block of Palomino Road. The 70-year-old was shot by a YCSO deputy and a Chino Valley Police Department officer on Friday after allegedly threatening them with a gun.

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: July 26, 2017 1 p.m.

    • Martin L. Avena, who was shot by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy and Chino Valley police officer Friday, July 21, died on Monday in a Phoenix-area hospital, YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

    Deputy Theresa Kennedy and CVPD Officer Jeffrey Pizzi shot Avena, 70, of Paulden, during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Palomino Road when he confronted both of them with a gun, D’Evelyn said.

    Authorities had been looking for Avena after a domestic violence incident in Paulden, had been given a vehicle description and were told he was armed.

    D’Evelyn said there is video of the confrontation from a deputy’s body camera, and that it might be released “in the next few days.”

