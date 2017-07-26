Letter: What about religion?

Editor:

I am responding to The Daily Courier editorial from July 6, 2017, with the heading “Parades are for coming together, not politics.”

If, as stated in the editorial, parades are a chance to bring people together and not for politics, then perhaps the parade organizers might indeed want to “revamp their vetting process.” How is it that the candidates for public office are not considered political? The Republican Women of Prescott were promoting Allen West, his book and local event. Is that not political?

Is it the political message and not politics in general that is objectionable? How did the huge “REPENT” float bring together the many diverse religions and atheists, for that matter? Are all religions free to join the parade in “Everybody’s Home Town?” If “We don’t want politics in our parade,” as the Courier stated, then a revamping of the vetting process is definitely needed.

Jeffrey Hodge

Prescott