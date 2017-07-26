Community steps in to save a horse

It doesn’t take an expert to tell when an animal is suffering.

A couple of years ago, Cherie Mackenzie-Watson began noticing a draft horse penned by itself as she drove through the Prescott area toward Phoenix. She soon realized the horse wasn’t being cared for well.



“Over the years, I kind of watched her go down,” Mackenzie-Watson said.

In mid-July, Mackenzie-Watson couldn’t stand it anymore. She contacted the owner to ask if she could have the horse.

Despite the horse’s poor condition, the owner wasn’t going to let her go for free.

“The owner said he has others interested in her,” Mackenzie-Watson said. “I feel with the condition she is in, they are the meat buyers.”

Mackenzie-Watson is a member of The Lucky Club Rescue Group, a group of volunteers in the Prescott area who rescue, foster, provide medical care and adopt dogs and horses.

Convincing her fellow club members this was a worthy case, The Lucky Club partnered with another group called Heroes and Horses to buy the horse for $500 on Friday, July 21.

“Her name is Babe,” Mackenzie-Watson said.

They immediately brought Babe to the Prescott Animal Hospital Equine Center for a health evaluation.

It was quickly determined Babe had been suffering from significant neglect. She was a few hundred pounds under weight, had sores all over her body, her hooves were cracked and chipped, her teeth were worn and her belly was swollen with fluid (edema).

“She’s filled with sand,” veterinarian Bryan Nolte said.

It’s common for horses to ingest sand while they graze, Mackenzie-Watson said. To combat this, horses will typically get a dose of psyllium once a month to help the sand pass through the digestive track.

“What’s impressive is the beach sound,” Nolte said.

“When you have sand in your belly through your intestines, it sounds like you’re at the beach, like water and sand washing on shore,” Mackenzie-Watson said.

“What you normally want to hear is gurgling,” Ann Balowski, Founder of Heroes and Horses, added.



How exactly Babe got to this condition is anyone’s guess.

“No one seems to know how she got to where she is now,” Mackenzie-Watson said.

Though Babe’s age is unknown, Nolte was able to guess from looking at her teeth that she’s likely in her upper teens.

“She’s old enough to vote,” Nolte said.

The average lifespan of a horse is 25 to 30 years.

Given Babe’s current condition, it’s difficult to say whether or not she’ll make it that far.

“All I know is we’re going to do the very best we can to fix her and make her a part of our herd,” Mackenzie-Watson said.

As Babe recovers, Balowski intends to integrate her into Heroes and Horses, an equine assisted learning/therapy program.

“I want her to be well, but I also see the potential for healing our clients,” Balowski said.