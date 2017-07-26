Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
10-year-old boy trips over 1.2M-year-old fossil in desert

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 26, 2017 6 a.m.

    • LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A boy’s misstep on a family hike in New Mexico has given the world a prehistoric wonder.

    Ten-year-old Jude Sparks was on a desert hike in Las Cruces in November when he tripped over what turned out to be the fossilized tusk of a 1.2 million-year-old elephant-like creature, called a stegomastodon.

    The family contacted New Mexico State University professor Peter Houde, and he and a team from the university spent a week digging up the skull in May after getting permission from the landowner.

    Houde estimates the entire skull weighs about a ton.

    He expects the university to put the skull on exhibit after it’s studied and reconstructed, which could take years.

