Victims of tragic drowning at Lake Havasu identified

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the married couple that drowned in Lake Havasu Friday afternoon.

Esmeralda Gonzalez, 41, and Raul Gonzalez, 44, both of Monrovia, California, died July 21 while swimming near Crazy Horse Campground. The couple had been boating with other family members and their children that day.

According to an MCSO press release, Esmeralda jumped from the boat to go for a swim when she began to panic in the water. Her husband, Raul, then jumped in the water to rescue her, the press release states.

Neither of the victims were wearing life jackets. The incident is under investigation, but authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor, the press release states.

Autopsy results are pending.

The boat was occupied by a total of five people — two adult males, including Raul, one adult female, Esmeralda, and their two young children. One of the occupants flagged down another boat with several off-duty Sheriff’s deputies from Los Angeles County on board. The off-duty deputies administered CPR on Esmeralda until she was transported to the Crazy Horse Campgrounds docks, reported MCSO.

While on scene, Lake Havasu City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Quijada said authorities were not immediately aware that a second person had drowned due to a language barrier. One of the children in the mostly Spanish-speaking family could speak English and alert them to the second victim.

The male victim, Raul, was located by Lake Havasu City Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department marine units around 3:45 p.m. in approximately 12 feet of water, read the MCSO press release.