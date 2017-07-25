Reward in ranch vandalism, truck theft now $10,000

Yavapai Silent Witness has increased its reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspect(s) in a recent ranch vandalism and vehicle theft case.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspects who stole a pickup truck from a ranch about 10 miles east of Interstate 17 off Dugas Road.

The truck, which is still missing, was driven through several ranch gates on June 7, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a news release.

It is a gray 2002 Chevrolet half-ton extended cab with a four-inch lift and a white toolbox in the bed, a brush guard and 8,000-pound winch on the front. The Arizona license number is: 243HCZ.

In order to be eligible for the $10,000 cash reward, callers must contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 and you can remain anonymous.