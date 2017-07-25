Prescott Valley animal control officer arrested on child sex charge

A Prescott Valley animal control officer was arrested Wednesday, July 19, and charged with luring a minor for sex, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

Anthony Dickinson, 57, was arrested at about 11 a.m. in Camp Verde, where he had arranged to meet what he thought were both an adult woman and an underage girl he had met on the Internet, D’Evelyn said.

“In an interview with Dickinson, he acknowledged he was at the location to meet the adult and juvenile and admitted to investigators an online discussion regarding a sexual act with the juvenile,” D’Evelyn said.

Dickinson is on administrative suspension from the Prescott Valley Police Department, pending the results of the criminal investigation, PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman said.

Dickinson is being held in the Camp Verde jail on a $10,000 bond.