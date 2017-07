Robert E. Pond, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., born July 7, 1919, in Dubuque, Iowa, died July 21, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.