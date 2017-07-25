Local Sports in Brief: AYSO in Prescott taking signups for 2017 season

Registration is open for the upcoming 2017 American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season with Region 172 in Prescott. Cost is $90 per player ages 4 to 18 with a deadline to register set for Friday, Aug. 4. Weekly practices and Saturday games will take place at Pioneer Park in Prescott with AYSO trained coaching and a uniform for everyone. Region 172 is searching for more volunteers for positions of referee and coach. Training is provided. For more information on how to register players and become a volunteer, visit prescottsoccer.net. Anyone who registers after Aug. 4 will be placed on a waiting list.

Bradshaw Mountain to host youth volleyball camp July 24-27

The Bradshaw Mountain volleyball program is scheduled to host a youth camp for girls in grades five through nine for kids in the Humboldt Unified School District. Camp dates are Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost to participate in the camp is $60 per player. To register, pick up a form in the front office at BMHS, or the day of the camp. For more information, contact Natali Sobczak at natali.sobczak@humboldtunified.com.

Upcoming pickleball tournaments

Interested in seeing real competitive pickleball locally without going all the way to Phoenix? There are a few scheduled tournaments right here in the Prescott area. The the Prescott Lakes Senior Pickleball Tournament at the Club at Prescott Lakes on Aug. 18-20. The Mile High Pickleball Tournament is set to take place from Sept. 10-13. All three tournaments are open to the public and admission is free. For more information about the tournaments, please contact Bob Atherton at 928-499-2498, or by email at bobca39@gmail.com.