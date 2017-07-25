Little League: Prescott Majors All-Stars heading to state semifinals

Scooter Schwartz was 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, Alex Vaughan added three hits and the Prescott Majors All-Stars continued their quest for an Arizona State Little League Tournament championship with an 8-5 win over North Scottsdale on Tuesday night.

Vaughan was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Prescott, which dug itself out of an early 4-0 deficit by scoring seven unanswered runs late for the win.

It is the second straight victory for Prescott (7-1), which only loss between the District 10 tournament and state has come against Chandler National North (10-6) on July 21.

Jake Hilton toed the mound for Prescott, but after surrendering four runs to North Scottsdale in the bottom of the first inning, was pulled for relief pitcher Cade Streeter.

Streeter pieced together a five-inning performance, allowing only one run on three hits while striking out six to earn the win.

“Cade came in and really stepped up for us,” Prescott skipper Dan Streeter said. “He’s been doing that for us for three years.”

Oscar Munoz chipped in with a 2 for 4 night in the box, adding a double and scoring two runs.

UP NEXT

Prescott is scheduled to face Cactus Foothills South in the semifinals tonight at Fiesta Sports Park in Mesa. Cactus Foothills lost 4-3 to Chandler National North in their semifinal matchup July 22. Schwartz is scheduled to take the mound for Prescott tonight with a first pitch set for 6 p.m.

