Obituary: Dora M. Barnes

On the evening of July 14, 2017 our beloved Dora M. Barnes passed peacefully at the age of 102. She was surrounded by family and friends.

Throughout her long life Dora impacted many lives. Everyone could say they were closest in her heart, and everyone would be correct. She lived to serve love with the greatest care and compassion a person could offer.

Her passing was preceded by many loved ones. A short list consists of her parents; Matilda and Malaquias, husband Hiram, brother, Benjamin, sisters; Rita and Carmen and her son Hiram “Dink”. The longer list is of those left behind to deal with a world without their loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, aunt, cousin, sister, and friend.

Dora’s immediate family survived by her are sisters; Nellie and Veronica, son Ben (Eli), daughter Roseanne, seven grandchildren; Mychael (Tess), Dori (Moacyr), Benjamin (Connie), Anthony (Dora), Charles (Tracy), Thomas (Nicole) and Derek (Jacque), thirteen great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and a long list of nieces of nephews.

If all those that mattered to Dora were named here, the list would go on and on. Everyone looked to her as their own parent or family member and to Dora everyone was that and more in her heart. We all love you, we all thank you, and we all are better people for having you in our lives.

Rest with those who are waiting for you and rest peacefully knowing those left behind are happy having a life able to be shared with you. Your smile and care will be missed but your love will never leave us.

Goodbye Sister, Mom, Grandma, GG, Triple G, Auntie, Cousin and dear friend. We love you.



Services will include a viewing Thursday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the Heritage Mortuary located at 131 Grove Ave.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 28 at the Sacred Heart Church on Fleury St.