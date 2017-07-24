Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Video shows man using babies to help steal $1,000 in sunglasses

Police say the suspect came into a Philadelphia vision store Wednesday carrying two babies in car seats. Video footage from the store shows him using the babies to help him steal about $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 24, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    Police in Philadelphia are looking for this man who set two babies on the floor of a vision store and placed high-end sunglasses into their car seats.

    DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police in suburban Philadelphia are looking for a man who they say used two babies to help him steal about $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

    The Newtown Township Police Department says the suspect came into a Design for Vision store on Wednesday carrying two babies in their car seats.

    He set the two babies on the floor and tried on sunglasses for about 30 minutes.

    Video footage from the store shows him placing sunglasses on one of the babies’ faces and then sliding the eyewear behind the child’s back.

    He’s also seen apparently putting more sunglasses in the other child’s car seat and in his own pocket.

    Police are asking for help identifying the man.

